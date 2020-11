CHEROKEE COUNTY PURSUIT ENDS WITH FATAL CRASH

A PURSUIT FRIDAY NIGHT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY ENDED WITH A FATAL CRASH.

THE INCIDENT BEGAN SHORTLY AFTER 10PM WHEN A CHEROKEE COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO STOP THE DRIVER OF A WHITE FORD MUSTANG FOR SPEEDING AND RECKLESS DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 3 NEAR MERIDEN.

THE DRIVER SPED OFF ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE THE DEPUTY AND EVENTUALLY TUIRNED OFF ON L AVENUE.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER EVENTUALLY LOST CONTROL, WENT OFF THE ROAD AND CRASHED.

THE DRIVER, 26-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW WILLIAMS OF PAULLINA, DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

WILLIAMS WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.