TWO JUVENILES CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY & BURGLARY

TWO 16-YEAR-OLD JUVENILE MALE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ARMED HOME INVASION BURGLARY EARLY LAST SUNDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY THE MALE VICTIM WAS AWAKENED AROUND 4AM BY TWO MASKED INTRUDERS WITH GUNS WHO STOLE PERSONAL PROPERTY FROM HIM.

POLICE ARRESTED THE TWO SUSPECTS ON FRIDAY.

A 16-YEAR-OLD HISPANIC MALE IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY.

A 16-YEAR-OLD NATIVE AMERICAN MALE IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY, FELONY ASSAULT AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED BECAUSE THEY ARE JUVENILES.