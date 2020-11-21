LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST SOUTH DAKOTA MARIJUANA INITIATIVES

The Superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Colonel Rick Miller, and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom have filed two causes of action contesting the constitutionality of Amendment A, the measure recently passed by voters legalizing marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp in the state.

Colonel Miller released a statement saying in part that ” South Dakota’s constitutional amendment procedure is very straightforward and the group bringing Amendment A unconstitutionally abused the initiative process.”

Sheriff Thom released a statement saying in part that he believes the process was flawed and done improperly, due to no fault of the voters.

The 37 page lawsuit was filed in Hughes County Circuit Court.