WAYNE STATE ANNOUNCES “ONE RATE” TUITION

Out of state students will soon be able to attend Nebraska’s Wayne State College for the same tuition cost as in state residents.

Wayne State’s new “One Rate” tuition offers in-state tuition rates to all undergraduate students pursuing in-person programs of study, regardless of their home state.

The new universal tuition rate begins in the Fall 2021 semester and will save out-of-state students nearly $6,000 per year on tuition costs.

The new rate applies to all new and returning undergraduate students in the Fall of 2021 as long as they are taking in-person classes.