SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE VICTIM IN THURSDAY’S FATAL ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

POLICE SAY 45-YEAR-OLD CHAD MANNION OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED WHEN HIS PICK UP TRUCK STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AT WEST 19TH AND BURTON STREET AND ROLLED OVER.

RESCUERS PERFORMED CPR ON MANNION WHO DIED AT THE SCENE OF THE CRASH.

THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ACCIDENT IS CONTINUING.