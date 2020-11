NEBRASKA PLAYS CATCH UP ON COVID CONTACT TRACING

NEBRASKA IS TAKING STEPS TO CATCH UP WITH A BACKLOG OF CONTACT TRACING OF POSITIVE COVID-19 PATIENTS CREATED BY THE RECENT UPSURGE IN CASES.

ASHLEY NEWMYER, CHIEF OF DATA SERVICES WITH THE STATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES DIVISION SAYS THE STAFF HAD MORE CASES THAN THEY COULD KEEP UP WITH:

OC……….AN INITIAL CALL. :19

BECAUSE OF THE BACKLOG THE DHHS HAS CHANGED THE FREQUENCY OF THEIR CALLS:

OC……….THEIR CLOSE CONTACTS. :19

THE DEPARTMENT IS ALSO EXPANDING THEIR CALL STAFF INCLUDING PARTNERING WITH A TELEMARKETING FIRM:

OC…………OVER THE HOLIDAYS. :20

TRACING CALLS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY TO TRY AND ELIMINATE THE BACKLOG.