IOWA NURSING HOME COVID CASES REMAIN STATEWIDE CONCERN

Iowa figures show that 982 nursing home residents have died of Covid and 117 Iowa nursing homes now have active Covid-19 outbreaks.

Brent Willett is president and C-E-O of the Iowa Health Care Association, which represents the state’s nursing home industry.

He says as Covid cases in communities across the state increase, nursing facilities will experience outbreaks.

The latest care center to have a major increase in Woodbury County is the Countryside Health Care Center.

They currently have 36 positive cases with 21 of those in the past two weeks and 5 recoveries listed.

Sunrise Retirement Community has 31 positive cases, but only two of theirs came in the last two weeks.

Sunrise has 21 recovered residents.

Holy Spirit Retirement home has 16 total positive cases, but only one in the last two weeks and 10 recoveries.

The spike in Iowa’s coronavirus infections is also making staffing shortages worse.

A-A-R-P Iowa is calling on the state to develop a plan to help with staffing and to keep the virus out of facilities.

Brad Anderson is the state director for A-A-R-P..

New state guidelines say nursing homes may — as a last resort – have Covid-positive staff care for residents, if the staff wear proper protective equipment.