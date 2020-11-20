Iowa, Big Ten Release 2020-21 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced Wednesday its 2020-21 men’s basketball Big Ten schedule. Click HERE to view the complete schedule.

Iowa, ranked fifth nationally in The Associated Press Preseason Poll, plays six of its seven nonconference games on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including the first six of the season.

The Hawkeyes begin the season a week from today, hosting North Carolina Central on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. (CT). Two days later, Iowa will entertain Southern University on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. (CT) as part of its multi-team event. Southern will challenge North Carolina Central on Thanksgiving. Both Iowa games will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

The Hawkeyes will entertain North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 and Northern Illinois on Dec. 13. The home dates for Iowa’s contest against Western Illinois and the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State are being finalized and will be announced later.

Iowa closes its nonconference slate versus top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. (CT) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa’s first of 20 conference games is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Iowa City against Purdue. The Hawkeyes will play the Boilermakers, Nebraska, Penn State once at home, while playing Illinois, Michigan and Maryland once on the road. Iowa will play the other seven league teams twice.

Iowa’s second conference game will be played on Christmas Day at Minnesota. It marks just the third time in program history that the Hawkeyes will play on Christmas; the previous two times were in holiday tournaments in Hawaii in 1984 and 1988.

The Hawkeyes have seven players returning with starting experience, including All-American senior center Luka Garza, and upperclassmen all-conference honorees Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp, and Connor McCaffery, who led all Division I players in assist-to-turnover ratio a year ago.

Game times and television information for each game will be announced later.

FAN INFORMATION