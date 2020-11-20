FIRING OF LE MARS POLICE OFFICER UPHELD

The Le Mars Civil Service Commission has upheld the termination of former Le Mars police officer Jeremy Singer by the city’s police chief.

Commission Chairman Dennis Foulkema accepted a motion to uphold the decision following a closed session of deliberations that lasted an hour and twenty minutes.

The board voted 3-0 to uphold the termination.

Singer was terminated in September from the Le Mars Police Department after it became known that negative and objectionable racist and sexists posts found on social media were attributed to him.

Singer was not present at the decision but was represented by his attorney.