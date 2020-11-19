SOUTH DAKOTA PLANS FOR COVID VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

South Dakota officials are planning for the first available COVID-19 vaccinations they receive to go to frontline healthcare workers.

Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says doses will be distributed to the state ahead of time so they can be ready to distribute when final approval is given.

After that, long-term care center residents are next:

Malsam-Rysdon says the vaccines have shown high effectiveness over 90 per cent in testing.

She believes vaccinations will begin sometime in December.