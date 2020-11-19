SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation.

20-year-old Marquel Grant was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Grant, then 18, interacted with a female minor via SnapChat in November of 2018 and met her in Walthill, Nebraska where they went to an abandoned residence.

Grant forced the girl to the ground outside the residence and then began assaulting her and pulling her clothes down.

She was able to force Grant away.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.