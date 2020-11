UNDEFEATED REMSEN ST. MARY’S DOMINATED ON OFFENSE AND DEFENSE TO DEFEAT FREMONT MILLS 48-0 IN THE 8 MAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT THE UNI-DOME IN CEDAR FALLS THURSDAY.

THE GAME WAS NEVER IN DOUBT AS #2 RANKED ST.MARY’S LED 14-0 AFTER ONE QUARTER.

SIXTH RANK FREMONT MILLS WAS STIFLED DURING THE ENTIRE GAME.

THAT FOLLOWED LAST WEEK’S RECORD BREAKING 108-94 VICTORY OVER MONTEZUMA.