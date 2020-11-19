POLICE HOPE FOR VOLUNTARY COMPLIANCE ON PANDEMIC PROCLAMATION

The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Police Department are asking residents to cooperate with the new guidance outlined by Governor Kim Reynolds’ latest proclamation to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says he doesn’t anticipate any problems with our citizens and businesses in dealing with the proclamation:

The proclamation does ask for local law enforcement to help enforce the provisions, and Mueller says his officers will follow up on complaints when there is an issue:

The chief says it will be up to each business and citizen to follow the guidelines to prevent those instances from becoming a problem:

Mueller says he knows it is a challenge for businesses to deal with the pandemic guidelines but failure to do so may impact their continued ability to operate.

He says the end goal is to educate residents and businesses on the proclamation in order to maintain voluntarily compliance with current guidelines.