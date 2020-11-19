ONE DEAD IN CAR VS SEMI ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 (Update)

One person is dead after a collision between a semi trailer and car at the intersection of Highway 75 and county road C-38 Thursday afternoon, about two miles southwest of Le Mars.

Plymouth County authorities say the semi was northbound on Highway 75 about 3:50 p.m. when it struck the westbound car that was attempting to cross the intersection.

One person in the car died from their injuries and a second person inside sustained minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Updated 9:19am 11/20/20

——————————

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF LE MARS AT C-38 HAS NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC BACKED UP.

DENNIS MORRICE HAS THE DETAILS:

THAT ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER 4PM. TRAFFIC IS BACKED UP FOR AT LEAST A MILE ON HIGHWAY 75 NORTHBOUND NEAR THE ACCIDENT.