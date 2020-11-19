MINNESOTA ANNOUNCES NEW ROUND OF PANDEMIC RELATED SHUTDOWNS

Minnesota is the latest state to announce new major shutdowns because of the pandemic.

Bars, restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys and other establishments will have to close for in-person business at 11:59 p-m Friday.

Governor Tim Walz announced what he calls a “four-week dial back” to control the spread of COVID-19.

The order also calls for a four-week “pause” on youth and adult sports, wedding receptions and other social gatherings.

Governor Walz said no one thinks these restrictions are “easy” or “fair.”

Retail businesses, salons, and places of worship may continue to operate with precautions in place.

The new restrictions are set to run through December 18th.

Minnesota had a record number of COVID deaths and hospitalizations Wednesday.