LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST TYSON FOODS WATERLOO PLANT OVER COVID ISSUES

A lawsuit related to the Covid outbreak at a Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo, Iowa alleges managers and supervisors placed cash bets on how many workers would get the virus.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Tyson issued a written statement, saying it will not comment on the specific allegations outlined in the lawsuit.

The company says it has taken protective measures at all Tyson plants that exceed federal guidelines for working in close quarters during the pandemic.