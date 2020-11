SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A ROLLOVER ACCIDENT ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE THURSDAY AFTERNOON THAT RESULTED IN THE DEATH OF THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE.

POLICE SAY THE PICK UP TRUCK STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AT WEST 19TH AND BURTON STREET AROUND 2:35 PM.

RESCUERS PERFORMED CPR ON THE ADULT MALE VICTIM WHO DIED AT THE SCENE OF THE CRASH.

POLICE SAY SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

Photo Courtesy KMEG TV