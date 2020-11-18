THUNE HOPES FOR COMPROMISE ON NEW STIMULUS PACKAGE

As the current session of Congress winds down for this year, there have been no negotiations on a new pandemic economic relief plan since the election.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says Republicans are ready to move on another round of economic stimulus:

Thune says the relief package is focused on those people and groups who are facing other losses:

Thune says nothing is being passed because Democrats are not willing to agree on the financial limits in a new stimulus plan:

Republicans are talking about five hundred billion dollars in additional relief while Democrats have been aiming for a more expensive plan costing about one point two trillion dollars.

