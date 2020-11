NOEM SAYS NATIONAL MEDIA IS PORTRAYING A FALSE IMAGE OF SOUTH DAKOTA & COVID

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE NATIONAL MEDIA IS NOT GIVING A TRUE PICTURE OF HER STATE WHEN IT COMES TO THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.

FORBES REPORTED THIS WEEK THAT SOUTH DAKOTA IS ONE OF THE TEN RISKIEST STATES TO VISIT BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER OF NEW COVID CASES THERE.

NOEM SAYS THAT IS ABSOLUTELY FALSE AND NOT ALL OF THE FACTS ARE BEING PRESENTED BY THE NATIONAL MEDIA:

NOEM SAYS THERE’S ONGOING CRITICISM OF HER FOR NOT ISSUING A STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE, BUT MOST STATES WITH THAT MANDATE HAVE REPORTED MORE CASES OF COVID:

SIOUX FALLS CITY COUNCIL PASSED A MASK MANDATE TUESDAY NIGHT, AND NOEM SAYS EACH CITY IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS FREE TO DO WHAT THEY THINK IS BEST FOR THEIR RESIDENTS:

NOEM IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF ELDERLY PEOPLE AFFECTED BY COVID-19:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE WILL WEAR A MASK WHEN IT IS APPROPRIATE AND OFTEN DOES.

SHE SAYS SHE IS DEPENDING ON SOUTH DAKOTANS TO MAKE THE RIGHT DECISIONS WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR INDIVIDUAL HEALTH AND ACTIVITIES.