IOWA STATE RESTRICTS MAJOR SPORTS TICKETS

Iowa State University is further restricting the number of people allowed to attend Cyclone games during the rapid growth of new coronavirus cases.

The announcement from the school indicates no fans – only family members and guests of the players – will be allowed inside the Jack Trice Stadium starting with Saturday’s game against Kansas State.

Fans who already purchased tickets will be contacted by the ticket office about refunds after the season is completed.

The same limitations will be in place for men’s and women’s basketball games through the end of November.