ERNST CHALLENGES SOCIAL MEDIA C-E-O’S ON POLITICAL CENSORSHIP

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is questioning whether Facebook and Twitter employees are politically hostile to conservatives.

Ernst was among the Republicans on a Senate Committee who complained this week that conservatives were being censored on the social media platforms in the run up to the 2020 Election.

OC…….to the left.” :24

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee for hours Tuesday.

Ernst asked Zuckerberg if they had taken steps to make their employee base more politically balanced.

OC……affiliation is.” :10

Zuckerberg says as more people are able to work remotely, from anywhere, the company’s employee roster will diversity into other regions.

He also told Ernst Facebook has turned to independent fact-checkers to assess what “misinformation” may be posted on the platform.

Democrats on the committee rejected complaints of bias from Ernst and other Republicans, countering that nearly every day the most engaged pages on Facebook offer what they termed “far right content.”

………………..