COWGIRL ANNIE WANTS TO SHARE YOUR SIOUXLAND OLD WEST FAMILY STORIES

If you have stories and photos to share about your family’s past history in Siouxland, the Sioux City Art Center would like to hear your tales:

Curator Mary Ann Redding will be in costume as “Cowgirl Annie” every Saturday afternoon except Christmas weekend, to greet visitors and hear your stories as part of the “American West” exhibition of photos that is on display now through January 17th:

OC……….great grandparents. :15

Redding says there’s no obligation for you to be photographed or recorded, but if you are willing to share your story and images with the community, the Art Center would love to record them and share them through social media:

OC……..different voices. :14

The exhibition, entitled “Magnetic West”, features nearly 130 photographs that tell many of the stories of life west of the Mississippi River.