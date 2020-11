WAYNE STATE GRADS TO BE HONORED FRIDAY EVENING

Wayne State College graduates will be honored this Friday evening, November 20th in a ceremony at Rice Auditorium.

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on campus.

Because of the state Directed Health Measures that took effect in Nebraska last week, no guests will be permitted at the commencement ceremony.

Wayne State will livestream the ceremony for public viewing on the campus website.