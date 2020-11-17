U.P.S. NEEDS DRIVERS

Iowans who are looking for seasonal work and a little exercise might consider going brown for the holiday season of red and green.

U-P-S plans to hire about one-thousand workers in Iowa for the holidays.

Company spokesman Steve Jones says they’re hiring for three types of positions, both full- and part-time.

The pay starts at $14.50 an hour and if you like the job, there’s the opportunity to stay on once the holiday season is over.

The delivery giant’s peak season is already beginning and will run through mid-January, as returns are a big part of the business after Christmas.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still underway, Jones stresses that the company follows all local, state and federal guidelines.

Positions are available in many communities across Iowa at UPSjobs.com.

