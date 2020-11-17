SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for Covid-19.

He learned Tuesday morning that he was exposed to the coronavirus and immediately quarantined.

Late afternoon he learned that he had tested positive.

The 87-year-old Grassley says he will follow his doctors’ orders and that he is feeling fine and not currently experiencing any symptoms.

The quarantine ended his record streak of 8,927 uninterrupted votes since 1993.

Grassley says he’s disappointed he wasn’t able to vote in the Senate, but the health of others is more important than any record.

He added that choosing not to potentially expose others to this deadly virus is obviously the right and responsible thing to do.”

Grassley has been in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Republican currently serving, elected to his first term in 1980.

The last vote Grassley missed occurred in 1993 when he was in Iowa with President Bill Clinton due to the terrible floods that ravaged the state.