THE CITY OF MOVILLE HAS LIFTED ITS BOIL ORDER.

THE CITY CLERKS OFFICE SAYS TEST RESULTS ON ALL WATER SAMPLES HAVE SHOWN THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK AND THERE ARE NO CONCERNS.

THE BOIL ORDER HAD BEEN ISSUED AFTER THE CITY’S WATER WAS TURNED OFF SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER THE BATTERY BACKUP IN THE WATER TOWER SYSTEM FAILED.