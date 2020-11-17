MINNESOTA TWINS CANCEL WINTER CARAVAN AND TWINSFEST

The Minnesota Twins are cancelling the 2021 Winter Caravan and TwinsFest in January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twins president Dave St. Peter said, “an offseason without our longstanding and beloved fan events is certainly tough to digest, but our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of Twins Territory.”

The team is planning a series of specially-designed virtual experiences throughout the off season.

The Twins Winter Caravan has been going on for each of the last 60 seasons.