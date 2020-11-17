GRASSLEY SAYS HE HAS BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley says he learned today (Tuesday) that he has been exposed to the coronavirus.

Grassley says he will follow his doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as he awaits his test results.

The 87-year-old senator says he is feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms.

He says it’s important that we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”

Grassley has been in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Republican currently serving, elected to his first term in 1980.

Grassley will continue his business for the people of Iowa virtually at home.