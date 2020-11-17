GRASSLEY QUARANTINE ENDS SENATE RECORD VOTE STREAK (Update)

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley learned Tuesday that he has been exposed to the coronavirus.

Grassley says he will follow his doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as he awaits his test results.

The 87-year-old senator says he is feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms.

The quarantine ended his record streak of 8,927 uninterrupted votes since 1993.

Grassley says he’s disappointed he wasn’t able to vote in the Senate, but the health of others is more important than any record.

He added that choosing not to potentially expose others to this deadly virus is obviously the right and responsible thing to do.”

Grassley has been in the U.S. Senate longer than any other Republican currently serving, elected to his first term in 1980.

The last vote Grassley missed occurred in 1993 when he was in Iowa with President Bill Clinton due to the terrible floods that ravaged the state.

Updated 3:02pm 11/17/20

