FIRED LE MARS OFFICER HAS CIVIL SERVICE HEARING

A former officer with the Le Mars Police Department says the social media postings that cost him his job were “jokes.”

Jeremy Singer was dismissed from his duties as a police officer over social media postings that were thought to be negative, and racist, and a determent to the police department.

The Le Mars Civil Service Commission heard arguments from both sides Monday.

Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte told the commission his police officers are held to a higher standard.

Singer said most of the posts were made before he became a police officer with the Le Mars Department.

He says they were made in a private Snapchat group and were never meant to be public.

Singer told commission members he doesn’t support the comments and they were intended as jokes at the time.

A decision will be issued Thursday on Singer’s status.