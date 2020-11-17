BLOOD PLASMA NEEDED FROM RECOVERED COVID PATIENTS

LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood and especially convalescent plasma to help patients during the pandemic.

Chief Operating Officer Christine Hayes spoke of the need during Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday news conference and says the need is greater than the current supply on hand:

OC……….of the pandemic. :23

Hayes says it’s easy to be a donor and LifeServe will determine if you have the antibodies in your blood to donate convalescent plasma:

OC……….test for COVID 19. :13

Hayes says every donation is critical, and the current supply is running out:

OC……..by December 1st. :19

She says the rest of the nation is also running out of the plasma so there is no place else to get it from.

You may donate by calling any local LifeServe Blood Center or go to their website to make an appointment.