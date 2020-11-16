REYNOLDS TO DELIVER EVENING SPECIAL ADDRESS TO IOWANS

Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver a special statewide address to Iowans tonight (Monday), to announce new steps to fight the coronavirus.

This is the first time in modern history an Iowa governor has scheduled a night-time address to the state.

Governor Reynolds will be speaking as Iowa hospitals report Covid caseloads have tripled in the past month and the death toll from the virus approaches two-thousand Iowans.

The governor’s speech is to begin at 6:05 p.m. and she is expected to talk for around 10 minutes.

It will originate from Iowa P-B-S and be broadcast here on KSCJ.