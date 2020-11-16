REYNOLDS ENACTS NEW MANDATES TO TRY AND SLOW COVID-19 CASES IN IOWA

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new public health proclamation that imposes a number of additional restrictions to try and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Reynolds says the state’s hospitals are being overrun with COVID patients, with one out of every four patients suffering from COVID issues:

The new measures will start at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on December 10th.

They cover a wide range of indoor activities:

The proclamation also limits indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30.

This includes wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings and conventions.

It does not restrict gatherings that occur in the workplace as part of normal daily business or government operations.

Some youth sports are banned but high school, college and pro games may continue with restrictions:

There are some new restrictions for dining and drinking:

The proclamation also requires hospitals to ensure that inpatient elective procedures are reduced by 50%.

Reynolds says she will review the new measures in a week.