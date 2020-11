METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR NOVEMBER 16TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 142 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY. (9269 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 23.7 PER CENT.

92 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 51 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

THREE MORE COVID RELATED DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED, ALL MEN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61 AND 80, BRINGING THE TOTAL IN THE COUNTY TO 108.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 19 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND FROM 282 TESTS. (2926 POSITIVE 14450 NEGATIVE)

UNION COUNTY HAD 19 NEW CASES MONDAY WITH 233 ACTIVE.

800 OF THE 1051 TOTAL POSITIVE CASES REPORTED DURING THE PANDEMIC ARE LISTED AS RECOVERED.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 17 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2391 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 4 NEW CASES. (392 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 1 NEW CASE. (331 TOTAL).