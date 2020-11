CORRECTIONVILLE BOY DIES IN IDA COUNTY ROLLOVER CRASH

A CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA BOY HAS DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ROLLOVER ACCIDENT SUNDAY EVENING IN IDA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 33-YEAR-OLD ETHAN JUELFS OF WASHTA, IOWA WAS DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 31 JUST BEFORE 6:30PM SUNDAY WHEN HE SWERVED TO MISS A DEER & LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR.

THE VEHICLE WENT OFF THE WEST SIDE OF THE ROAD, OVERTURNED & WENT AIRBORNE INTO A RAVINE AND STRUCK A TREE.

A PASSENGER, 9-YEAR-OLD HAYDEN JUELFS OF CORRECTIONVILLE, DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED IN THE CRASH.

BOTH OCCUPANTS WERE WEARING THEIR SEATBELT WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.