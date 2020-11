METRO WEEKEND COVID-19 NUMBERS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 80 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY AND 134 ON SATURDAY. (9127 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE ROSE TO 23.3 PER CENT.

90 PEOPLE ARE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 51 OF THEM ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 46 NEW WEEKEND CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 18TH COVID RELATED DEATH. (240 ACTIVE 1032 POSITIVE CASES)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 101 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (2374 TOTAL POSITIVE)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 20 NEW CASES. (388 POSITIVE CASES)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 10 NEW CASES. (330 TOTAL).