FORMER LOCAL TV ANCHOR DIES IN FLORIDA TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A FORMER TV NEWS REPORTER AND ANCHOR AT KTIV, CHANNEL 4 IN SIOUX CITY HAS DIED IN A FLORIDA TRAFFIC ACCIDENT.

26-YEAR-OLD JENNIFER LENZINI DIED SATURDAY FROM INJURIES SUFFERED WHEN THE MOTORCYCLE SHE WAS A PASSENGER ON STRUCK A TREE NEAR AN INTERSECTION IN NORTHPORT, FLORIDA.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER OF THE MOTORCYCLE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL, STRUCK THE TREE AND DIED AT THE SCENE.

LENZINI WAS SITTING ON THE BACK OF THE CYCLE AND WAS AIRLIFTED TO A SARASOTA HOSPITAL WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

SHE GREW UP IN CHICAGO AND STARTED HER TV CAREER AT KTIV, BEFORE LEAVING IN JULY TO START HER FLORIDA REPORTING JOB.