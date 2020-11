BIDDING TO BEGIN MONDAY ON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AUCTION

A REMINDER THAT THE BIDDING OPENS AT 10AM MONDAY FOR THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S “CELEBRATE ME HOME” AUCTION.

CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE AUCTION’S THEME IS DESIGNED TO FOCUS ATTENTION ON SIOUXLAND’S LOCALLY OWNED BUSINESSES:

THERE ARE MANY ITEMS UP FOR BID FROM SEVERAL LOCAL BUSINESSES PLUS UNIQUE ITEMS SUCH AS AN AUTOGRAPHED CENTRAL HIGH YEARBOOK SIGNED BY DEAR ABBY AND ANN LANDERS WHEN THEY WERE SOPHOMORE STUDENTS, A PACKAGE OF ITEMS ABOUT GENERAL BUD DAY, A BASEBALL PACKAGE ON SIOUX CITY MAJOR LEAGUE HALL OF FAMER DAVE BANCROFT PLUS A TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING JERSEY SIGNED BY FORMER MUSKETEERS STAR RUSLAN FEDOTENKO,

THE ITEMS ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIEW NOW ON THE CHAMBER’S AUCTION WEBSITE WITH BIDDING CONCLUDING NOVEMBER 22ND AT 8PM.