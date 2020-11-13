TOUR OF HOMES FOR BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS ALMOST SOLD OUT

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in a change to the upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters Tour of Homes.
Executive Director Kristie Miller-Arlt says the tour groups going through the Warrior Hotel next week will be smaller this year:
The tour will take you through specially decorated rooms in the Warrior Hotel where if you see something you like, you may be able to take it home:
There’s only around 50 tickets left for next week’s tours.
They can be purchased for $45 each online at bigbrothersbigsisters.com or by calling the agency.