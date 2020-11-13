SIOUX CITY SCHOOL STUDENT COVID NUMBERS REMAIN LOW

One day after the Iowa Department of Education approved the Sioux City Community School District’s waiver request to move West Middle School to Virtual Learning because of a covid outbreak, the school district says a total of 11 students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week that attended district schools.

There were 21 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

Other classes that were moved to Emergency Response Virtual Learning Closures this week included a multi grade classroom at East Middle School, pre-school and kindergarten classrooms at Morningside STEM Elementary, and a 5th grade classroom at Sunnyside Elementary.

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools reported a total of eight students, faculty and staff tested positive the past week.