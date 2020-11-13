SALVATION ARMY SEASON OF GIVING & BELL RINGING BEGINS

Friday marked the start of the Salvation Army of Siouxland’s season of giving and bell ringing.

Captain Chris Clarke says there is still a need for bell ringers this year:

To help reach that $300,000 goal, Riddle’s Jewelry at the Southern Hills Mall is partnering with the Salvation Army to offer some bling to the bell ringers:

If you would like to help, Clarke says there are easy ways to sign up:

The Salvation Army is expecting a 155% increase in nationwide demand for holiday services this Christmas.