RICKETTS URGES HOLIDAY PRECAUTIONS

By
Woody Gottburg
-
19
0
Governor Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to take extra precautions this Thanksgiving as the state sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Ricketts says the state may have to tighten COVID restrictions again if the virus doesn’t get under control:

Ricketts is asking residents to limit holiday gatherings to very small groups in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor is currently isolated after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story

