ELIOT STOWE FOUND GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

A Castana, Iowa man accused of killing his grandmother in 2018 in Monona County has been found guilty of first degree murder.

Judge Zachary Hindman presided over the bench trial of 22-year-old Eliot Stowe, and read his verdict Friday in Monona County District Court in Onawa.

Stowe was charged in the fatal beating of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana.

Her body was found on June 27th of 2018 about a mile and a half from their home.

Judge Hindman ruled that the state proved Eliot Stowe killed his grandmother willfully, deliberately and with specific intent and that his defense failed to prove he suffered from insanity at the time of the murder.

A sentencing date has not been set yet in the case.