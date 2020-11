REMSEN ST. MARY’S SCORES 108 POINTS IN FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL

IT’S NOT A BASKETBALL SCORE, UNDEFEATED REMSEN ST. MARY’S RAN UP 108 POINTS AGAINST MONTEZUMA IN THEIR 8 MAN FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL GAME AT THE UNI-DOME IN CEDAR FALLS THURSDAY.

THEY NEEDED EVERY POINT BECAUSE THEIR OPPONENT, MONTEZUMA, SCORED 94 POINTS IN THE LOSS BETWEEN THE 2ND AND 4TH RANKED TEAMS IN THE STATE.

REMSEN ST. MARY’S PUT UP 693 YARDS IN TOTAL OFFENSE, WITH 559 ON THE GROUND AND 134 THROUGH THE AIR.

MONTEZUMA THREW FOR 744 YARDS, WHILE HELD TO 60 YARDS RUSHING IN RACKING UP 804 YARDS OF OFFENSE IN THE 108-94 LOSS.

BLAINE HARPENEAU RUSHED FOR 357 YARDS ON 40 CARRIES FOR ST. MARY’S, SCORING 4 TOUCHDOWNS.

HE ALSO THREW FOUR TOUCHDOWN PASSES.

TEAMMATE BRENDEN FISCH SCORED 5 TIMES, RUSHING FOR 123 YARDS ON TEN CARRIES.