MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE BECOMES MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IN JUNE

Morningside College will become Morningside University effective June 1st of 2021.

The decision resulted from a unanimous vote by the Morningside College Board of Directors during their October 9th meeting.

President John Reynders says the name change reflects Morningside’s evolvement over the past quarter century:

Reynders says the change will help in attracting more students, domestic and international to the university:

The physical transformation of the campus also contributed to the decision with Reynders overseeing over $70 million in improvements and expansion over the last 15 years.

He will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year, and this may cap off over two decades of his leadership on the Sioux City campus:

Undergraduate students graduating in May of 2021 will have the distinction of being the final graduating class of Morningside College, while the graduate commencement ceremony slated for June of 2021 will produce the first graduating class of Morningside University.

Updated 3:56pm 11/12/20