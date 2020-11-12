ALL OF WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL NOW MOVED TO VIRTUAL LEARNING (Update)

All students at West Middle School are being moved to emergency virtual learning beginning Friday after multiple students in the 7th grade either tested positive for COVID-19 or were showing symptoms of the virus.

Originally just 7th graders were moved to virtual learning on Wednesday and . parents tipped local media about the move Thursday,

The school district decided late Thursday afternoon to move the entire school to emergency virtual learning beginning Friday morning.

School Board Member Monique Scarlett says she and other board members were first made aware of the situation at the beginning of the week:

West Middle will remain in virtual learning through November 25th, with on-site learning resuming on November 30th after the Thanksgiving break.

Scarlett has been pushing the district to go back to hybrid learning for the past few meetings as new covid cases in the county have risen:

Several school districts in Iowa have applied for waivers to temporarily go all virtual because of the increase in covid cases statewide.

Scarlett says she would like to see Sioux City’s district do the same:

The district originally just moved the 7th graders at West Middle School to virtual learning because middle school grades are primarily housed in a pod, so the cross-contact is contained within the grade level.

