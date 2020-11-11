VERDICTS IN HENRY & STOWE FIRST DEGREE MURDER BENCH TRIALS TO BE ANNOUNCED

VERDICTS IN HENRY & STOWE FIRST DEGREE MURDER BENCH TRIALS TO BE...

The verdicts for two bench trials for suspects charged with first degree murder will be announced in the next week.

Judge Zachary Hindman will announce his ruling in the case of Eliot Stowe in Monona County District Court on Friday.

Stowe is charged in the fatal beating of his grandmother, 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe at the home they shared in rural Castana back in 2018.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Judge Steven Andreasen will release his decision in the case of Jordan Henry in Woodbury County District Court next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Henry is charged with first degree murder and first degree arson in the strangulation death of 40-year-old Elizabeth Bockholt of Hinton at a Sioux City hotel in January of 2019.

He is also charged with first degree arson for allegedly starting a fire in the hotel room to cover up the murder.

