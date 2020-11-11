USD DEDICATES PATRIOTS PLAZA

Sioux City Congressional Medal of Honor winner General Bud Day is one of three former University of South Dakota alumni who were honored for their military service during the dedication of the school’s Patriots Plaza on Veterans Day.

USD President Sheila Gestring says the idea for the plaza started with Christian Fosse, a navy veteran and patriotic student:

Four other professors and alumnus also wanted to recognize Day and two other alumni who received the Medal of Honor, Marine Captain and fighter pilot Joe Foss and Army Captain Arlo Olson, who both served in World War Two.

Foss is well known for numerous accomplishments:

Olson died in combat in Italy fighting the Nazis.

Bud Day, who grew up in the Riverside area of Sioux City, was an Air Force pilot who endured incredible hardship and torture as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

All three heroes have been honored with a plaque on the plaza designed by USD students.