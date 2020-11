TWO SEMI ACCIDENTS ON HIGHWAY 35 RESULT IN FATALITIES

THE WINTER STORM TUESDAY RESULTED IN TWO FATALITIES FROM A PAIR OF SEMI CRASHES IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 55-YEAR-OLD STEVE ELLISON OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA DIED WHEN HIS TRUCK SLID OFF OF HIGHWAY 35 NEAR MILE MARKER 51 AND STRUCK A CREEK BANK SHORTLY AFTER 6:30AM.

ELLISON WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THEN AT 3:20 TUESDAY AFTERNOON, TWO SEMI TRAILERS COLLIDED ON A CURVE ON HIGHWAY 35 NEAR EMERSON AROUND MILE MARKER 54.

THE REAR OF A LOADED CATTLE TRUCK’S TRAILER CROSSED THE CENTER LINE AND COLLIDED WITH A LOADED MILK TANKER

THE DRIVER OF THE TANKER, 43-YEAR-OLD PABLO REYES OF DAKOTA CITY, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

SEVERAL HEAD OF CATTLE SPILLED OUT OF THE OTHER TRUCK.

THERE WAS NO INJURY REPORT REGARDING THE OTHER DRIVER, 63-YEAR-OLD DARRYL FEUCHT OF INWOOD, IOWA.