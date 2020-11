SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS TO HOST FOOD DISTRIBUTION TO VETERANS

VETERANS DAY CEREMONIES TOOK PLACE ACROSS SIOUXLAND TODAY, HONORING THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED OUR COUNTRY IN THE MILITARY.

LATER THIS EVENING, SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS WILL CONDUCT A DRIVE THROUGH GROCERY DISTRIBUTION FOR VETERANS IN NEED.

DIRECTOR SARAH PETERSEN SAYS IT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER:

OC…….FROZEN TURKEYS. :11

THE FIRST 200 VETERANS WHO SHOW UP AT THE EVENT WILL RECEIVE A TURKEY.

THE DRIVE THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTION EVENT BEGINS AT 6PM.